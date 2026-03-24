John Summit Tops NYLON House Dance 100 List as Publication Launches Annual Ranking

NYLON debuted its first NYLON House Dance 100 list today. John Summit claimed the No. 1 spot for 2026. The ranking showcases artists who shape what millions hear in clubs and at festivals worldwide, and Summit graces the cover of the debut issue.

Skrillex grabbed second, Fred Again.. came in third, and Anyma came in fourth. Calvin Harris secured fifth place, trailed by Rufus Du Sol, Dom Dolla, Fisher, Keinemusik, and David Guetta, rounding out the top 10.

The list anchors NYLON House, a section devoted to dance beats and nightlife. A print version hits stands during Miami Music Week.

"Dance music has become one of the most influential forces in global culture, shaping everything from nightlife and fashion to how young audiences experience music," said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg. "NYLON has always been at the center of major cultural movements, and NYLON House is our way of building a true editorial home for the artists, communities, and scenes driving dance music forward."

More than 60 industry insiders judged the rankings. Promoters sat alongside agents, managers, label heads, venue operators, tastemakers, and media figures from the U.S. and abroad.

Each DJ got scored on a 1-10 scale across six areas. Judges weighed streaming numbers, live shows, what gets people talking online, how fans respond, fresh sounds, and standing among peers.

The panel trusted their own expertise rather than fan polls or computer formulas. Judges considered recent wins and lasting power while balancing creative vision with what moves audiences.

Panelists could also suggest overlooked talents. This method catches the wide scope of what's happening in dance music across different sounds, countries, and stages of success.

The full ranking features 100 DJs and producers. Peggy Gou sits at No. 19, Kaytranada at No. 20, and Carl Cox at No. 47. The Blessed Madonna landed at No. 90, while Nina Kraviz closes the list at No. 100.