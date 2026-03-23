This Day in Top 40 History: March 23

On March 23, 1942, Jimmy Miller was born in Brooklyn, New York City. He is best known for working with The Rolling Stones, producing some of the band's most successful albums. These include Sticky Fingers and Let It Bleed, which cracked the Top Five on the Billboard 200. March 23 has hosted other important moments that have impacted Top 40 history, including album releases and career-transforming performances. Keep reading to learn more.