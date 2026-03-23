This Day in Top 40 History: March 23
On March 23, 1942, Jimmy Miller was born in Brooklyn, New York City. He is best known for working with The Rolling Stones, producing some of the band’s most successful…
On March 23, 1942, Jimmy Miller was born in Brooklyn, New York City. He is best known for working with The Rolling Stones, producing some of the band's most successful albums. These include Sticky Fingers and Let It Bleed, which cracked the Top Five on the Billboard 200. March 23 has hosted other important moments that have impacted Top 40 history, including album releases and career-transforming performances. Keep reading to learn more.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums top the list of standout releases from March 23:
- 1979: Van Halen's sophomore album, Van Halen II, came out. This set stalled at No. 6 and No. 23 in the U.S. and the U.K., respectively. Additionally, it spawned Top 20 singles such as “Dance the Night Away."
- 2003: Usher dropped his breakout album, Confessions. Many fans deem this his best record, and it's for good reason. For starters, it peaked at No. 1 in both the U.S. and the U.K. The album also sold over one million copies in its opening week and delivered three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 — “Burn,” “Yeah!” and “Confessions Pt. II.”
- 2012: Madonna issued her chart-topping 12th studio album, MDNA. The album produced one Top 10 hit, "Give Me All Your Luvin'," which featured guest vocals from Nicki Minaj. Other successful singles from this project included “Girl Gone Wild” and “Turn Up the Radio,” both of which topped Billboard's Dance Club Songs.
Notable Recordings and Performances
March 23 has seen some artists record and perform some of their biggest hits, such as:
- 1961: Elvis Presley recorded “Can't Help Falling in Love” at Hollywood's Radio Recorders. In the U.S., the song broke into several Billboard charts, including the Adult Contemporary and the Hot 100, reaching No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. This track, which was for the soundtrack of his film Blue Hawaii, ruled the U.K. Singles chart for four weeks.
- 2000: At the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tina Turner performed “We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” “Private Dancer” and other hits, kicking off her Twenty Four Seven Tour. This trek, which saw Tina play more than 90 shows across North America and Europe, brought in over $80 million, making it the highest-grossing tour that year.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are some industry changes and challenges from March 23:
- 1973: U.S. immigration authorities gave John Lennon 60 days to leave the U.S., citing his 1968 conviction in England due to drug possession. The “Nobody Told Me” singer and his wife, Yoko Ono, responded by announcing they had formed Nutopia, a new country with no laws, boundaries, or passports. As its ambassadors, they requested diplomatic immunity and recognition.
- 2003: At the 75th Academy Awards, Eminem became the first hip-hop artist to win an Oscar when the No. 1 hit “Lose Yourself” from his film 8 Mile bagged the Best Original Song award. The “Not Afraid” singer didn't attend the ceremony because he thought his chances of winning were slim, so Luis Resto, his friend, keyboard player, and producer, accepted the award on his behalf.
These moments, which include deportations, award ceremonies, birthdays, and breathtaking performances, are proof that March 23 has left a mark on Top 40 history.