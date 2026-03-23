Miley Cyrus Reaches Out to Chappell Roan Over Fame Struggles

Miley Cyrus reached out to Chappell Roan after the singer spoke publicly about harassment. Cyrus was among the first to make contact when Roan's comments about stardom pressures went viral.

"I never bow down to bullies," Cyrus told Variety in an interview published March 18. "Anytime I feel like somebody is being bullied, I feel very protective of them. When I see people struggling, I'm always the first one to ask, 'Can I get in contact with them?' I'd like to show artists how they can have a balanced life."

Cyrus grew up before cameras as the star of Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. Music legends like Dolly Parton, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks served as mentors during her own rise to stardom — a gift she wants to pass along.

Roan confronted photographers outside a restaurant during Paris Fashion Week this month. Instead of ignoring them, Roan pulled out her phone. She started recording.

"When you're disregarded as a human, this is what it's like," Roan said as she turned the camera around. "I'm just trying to go to dinner, and I've asked these people several times to get away from me."

She called the paparazzi "all the people who are completely disregarding all of my boundaries." Roan said she had asked them to stop "following" and "harassing" her.

Paris wasn't the first time. In August 2024, she posted a series of TikToks urging fans to stop "harassing" her in public and set personal boundaries.

Roan listed several incidents in those videos that led to the public plea. Fans had kissed her without consent. They followed her to the hotel rooms. Some showed up at her parents' house.

Cyrus defended Roan in a November 2024 Harper's Bazaar cover story as well. "I wish people would not give her a hard time," she said at the time. "It's probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram."