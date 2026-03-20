Netflix Announces New Romantic Comedy ‘Uncorked’ Set in Napa Valley

Netflix is making Uncorked, a rom-com series about a winemaker balancing love and ambitions in Napa Valley. This series marks the latest collaboration between showrunners Darren Star and David Schulner.

Darren Star, known for Emily in Paris and Sex and the City, is teaming up with David Schulner, who was the executive producer of NBC's New Amsterdam and Fox's Memory of a Killer. Both will serve as executive producers on this project. They'll also be collaborating on the writing.

Universal Television will create Uncorked. The story follows a winemaker who returns to Napa Valley for new opportunities, where romance and aspirations unfold in this beautiful setting.

Netflix describes the show as a genuine romance and redemption story, aiming to engage viewers worldwide with the allure of Napa Valley and compelling plots.

The production gets support from Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, producers of Emily in Paris, who will also be executive producers under the Counterpart name.

"The key to making it unforgettable is to work with great partners to bring such a vibrant setting to life," Darren Star told Variety about the project. His impressive success includes generating over 435 million views for related titles since 2023.

David Schulner sees the show as a chance to explore the tension between personal aspirations and career ambitions. The main character finds their strong passion to be a source of power, but also a cause for problems throughout the series.

Universal Television supports Star and Schulner's shared agreements with the studio, ensuring a smooth path to production. Plans include highlighting the area's charm and themes of personal development.