Lizzo Announces First Children’s Book Based on Her Flute Journey

Lizzo dropped news on Monday. Her first children's book is coming. Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin' hits shelves Sept. 8 through Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. The GRAMMY-winning artist revealed the project on March 16 during an appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King.

The picture book follows a girl who wants to belong and a flute that cannot find her tune. Mark Pett illustrated the story, which takes readers through adventures to the ocean, outer space, and the jungle. Each copy includes a QR code that unlocks an original song the singer wrote for the book.

"Everyone always asked me my origin story with the flute. They're like, 'Why flute, how flute?'" Lizzo told King. "This tells the real-life story of how I started playing flute."

The 37-year-old performer explained that writing has been a passion since childhood. "I always... I love writing," she said. "Like, I have always wanted to write The Great American novel. I used to say that when I was a kid. And that was before music took over."

The book's title references the performer's real flute, whose full name is Sasha Beatrice Flootin' Jefferson Kirkwood Johnson Esquire the III. She told King the name Sasha came from Beyoncé's alter ego, Sasha Fierce.

"I felt like the flute, I had split into two different worlds when I was going to college for flute and when I wanted to be a rapper in the Houston scene," the artist said. "And I felt like I had to choose between the two. So I was like Sasha, or the flute will be my alter ego."

"This is a story about finding your voice. And the only way to find your voice is by being yourself and trusting yourself," she shared with King. "It doesn't matter where you are, who you know. At the end of the day, it's always going to be about you."

"When I was young, I struggled to fit in, but playing the flute helped me find my voice," she said in a statement. "I want this book to teach every young person out there that your passion can give you purpose, belonging, and lead you on a journey to fulfill your wildest dreams."

Kendra Levin, vice president and editorial director at Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, said the book reflects themes from the performer's work. "Her debut picture book is a perfect embodiment of the message that all her work has been about and that has inspired so many people — that you have a voice, you have worth, and you can change the world by radically loving and accepting yourself," Levin said.

The Houston-born performer wrapped up residencies at the Blue Note in New York and Los Angeles. She will appear at the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 7 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.