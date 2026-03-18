Kelce Announces Return for 14th NFL Season, Credits Swift for Career Decision

Travis Kelce said this week he'll play another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end credited Taylor Swift for inspiring him to delay retirement during his interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Without a doubt, without a doubt [watching her be on top of her field inspire me to continue playing]," he said. "We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions."

He talked about her music work. Watching her succeed this many years into what she does made him rethink his own plans. "It's just amazing to see her keep going to the table," he said. "Keep finding new things to write about. Keep finding new melodies and things like that. And on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does, of course, that's motivating."

The news comes after months of questions about whether he'd retire. The 36-year-old told the show that watching his fiancée's drive to stay ambitious and curious pushed him to do the same.

"That's motivating for anyone to see, let alone, you know, [me watching] my fiancée and knowing that I'm going through something where I'm trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me," Kelce said. "Something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what? I'm not done either. I've still got some ideas in the back of my mind. I've still got some juice left to play this game.'"

Kelce has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs during his 13 seasons playing football and has set numerous team records. His choice to return follows what sources described as a disappointing last season.