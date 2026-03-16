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Zara Larsson Scores First US Top-10 Hit After 18-Year Career

Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress pushed their collaboration “Stateside” to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 14. The Swedish singer landed her first top-10 spot in the United…

Briana Kelley
Zara Larsson performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress pushed their collaboration "Stateside" to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 14. The Swedish singer landed her first top-10 spot in the United States. She'd been working in music for almost two decades.

The 28-year-old posted a TikTok video on March 9, reacting to the chart placement. "My name is on the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 at No. 7," she said while leaning back in her seat with her hair in pin curls.

"I'm 28, and this has been my dream for as long as I can remember," she continued. "It's weird having it happen. I enjoy the fact that I've been doing this for a long, long, long time. It isn't about the journey."

The artist, who went professional at age 10, talked about staying present during her success. "I get to see it happening, I get to be present, and I get to enjoy every single thing that's happening to me," she added. Short pause. "It's not even about the charts — even though, yippee! — It's about people listening."

The electro-dance-pop track marks a breakthrough more than a decade in the making. Her rise kicked off in summer 2024 after her song "Symphony" began trending with a dolphin-related TikTok meme.

She released the album Midnight Sun in 2025 and jumped onto a version of PinkPantheress' Fancy That track "Stateside." The song took off this year. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu performed a routine to it.

"Being a part of culture and history, like I got to be with Alysa, is way more impactful to me personally than any chart position," the pop star told Teen Vogue. "I felt so proud, not only because she won gold, but because she looked so joyful."

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations. "You deserve every DROPLET of this success and love," one person wrote. Another listener added that it was "about time" she nabbed that top 10 placement.

The singer signed off her video with thanks. "I'm really happy. Thank you so much."

PinkPantheressZara Larsson
Briana KelleyWriter
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