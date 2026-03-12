Hilary Duff Performs New Single on Fallon, Discusses First Arena Tour in Two Decades

Hilary Duff showed up on The Tonight Show this past Monday, March 9. She sang her single "Roommates" and chatted about coming back to music after ten years away.

She took the stage in a bedroom-themed setup with a live band backing her. "Roommates" appears on her new album Luck...or Something, which cracked the top 10 across four Billboard album charts dated March 7.

She wrote the track with her husband, Matthew Koma, and Brian Phillips. The song captures what happens when the spark dies in a relationship.

This album is her first since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. Her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour started on Jan. 19 to support the project. The actress opened up about feeling nervous before her Lucky Me tour — her first arena swing in 20 years. She promised fans that an expanded edition of the album will drop soon.

During her sit-down with host Jimmy Fallon, the former Disney Channel star recalled growing up in the spotlight. When Fallon asked which young performers she idolized as a child, she named Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen without hesitation.

"The Olsen Twins," she said, according to Billboard. "When they were twin sister spies? I had it on video guys, my VHS! And I was obsessed with the Olsen Twins."

She recalled meeting both twins at Aaron Carter's birthday party before they dated. "'I have arrived. I've made it, both of the Olsen twins are here," she remembered thinking at the time.

The mother of four also answered fan questions. One person asked about her top on-screen love interest among Chad Michael Murray in A Cinderella Story, Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl, and Yani Gellman in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

She picked Murray for his walk up the bleachers. Her kids love her songs, too. "They love my music," she said, according to Rolling Stone. "It's very sweet."