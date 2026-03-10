8-Month-Old’s First Words ‘Bad Bunny’ Draw 8.1 Million Views After Super Bowl Performance

Ylana Hersh's 8-month-old daughter uttered "Bad Bunny" as her first words the morning after Super Bowl LX. She skipped "mama" or "dada." The mother captured it on video and posted it to TikTok, where it has drawn more than 8.1 million views.

"The morning after the Super Bowl halftime show, I was playing Bad Bunny's music in the kitchen," Hersh told People. "I asked Alexa to play Bad Bunny, and out of nowhere, my daughter blurted out 'Bad Bunny.'"

Hersh didn't think the video would reach anyone past a few friends.

Wrong.

The clip exploded, gaining reactions and memes from viewers across the platform.

"It completely caught me off guard, and we looked at each other like, 'Did that really just happen?'" she told People. "It was one of those surreal, hilarious parenting moments you don't expect."

"She's been experimenting with new sounds and a couple of early words, like 'dada,' 'mama' and 'no,' but nothing quite as surprising or bold as 'Bad Bunny,'" Hersh continued. "That one is going to be tough to top!"

The mother described her daughter as calm. She said the child tends to observe rather than react, which made the outburst stand out.

"She's super chill, easygoing, and happy to just take everything in," Hersh explained. "She has this calm, content personality, but every now and then she'll surprise us with a burst of expression, like saying 'Bad Bunny,' apparently!"

Viewers responded with comments and memes. Lots of them. Hersh said the reaction has been positive, and she's enjoying watching it unfold.