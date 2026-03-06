Chappell Roan Debuts Faux Bob at Acne Studios Show During Paris Fashion Week

The sleeveless dress had a see-through turtleneck. Bra straps showed through. Visible boning lined the bustier. Grey and blue fabric pieces came together as a patchwork design. Roan matched this with purple floral-print tights and pumps featuring black toe details. She added sheer black lace gloves.

Her makeup? Powdery foundation, rust-orange cheeks, bleached eyebrows, deep-blue eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a deep-red lip completed the transformation. The chin-length bob had a kiss curl positioned off-center on her forehead.

This marks the second time she has attended Paris Fashion Week. Her first time was in March 2024, hitting shows for Rabanne, Rick Owens, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Matières Fécales, Vivienne Westwood, McQueen, and Valentino.

The music video for "The Subway" showed the GRAMMY winner with long hair as she chased an ex around New York City. It ended with her wearing a bob to represent moving on. She confirmed the jaw-level look was a wig at the time of the shoot last year.

"You do not. understand. how bad I want a bob now," she wrote on Instagram after filming.

The natural brunette dyes her hair red as part of her stage persona. "I'm just being my 10-year-old self," she told Paper in 2024. "My whole persona is just me trying to honor that version of myself that I was never allowed to be."

Growing up in Missouri, she felt restricted by conventions. "I was always so precious about my hair," she recalled in a December interview with Canadian music journalist Nardwuar. "I was like, 'I can't possibly dye it. That's crazy.' And then one day, I was like, 'F--k it.'"