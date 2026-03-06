ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bruno Mars Features Mariachi Los Criollos on ‘Risk It All’ From First Solo Album in Decade

Bruno Mars launched his first solo album in a decade with a bold cultural statement, opening The Romantic with “Risk It All,” a bolero-inspired single featuring Southern California mariachi group Mariachi…

Jennifer Eggleston
Singer Bruno Mars performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Bruno Mars launched his first solo album in a decade with a bold cultural statement, opening The Romantic with "Risk It All," a bolero-inspired single featuring Southern California mariachi group Mariachi Los Criollos de Guadalajara. The album arrived Feb. 27, 2026, alongside the song's music video.

Co-directed by Mars and Daniel Ramos, the video features Mars fronting the mariachi band in a matador-style suit at a Catholic church before transitioning into wedding and domestic scenes. The set includes chains featuring the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe and roses framing the love story throughout. The video was filmed at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Pacoima and private residences in Thousand Oaks and Hollywood.

Mariachi Los Criollos de Guadalajara, led by Joel Jacques, was initially asked only to mime playing the instruments, but the band quickly memorized the song by ear and performed it live, impressing Mars himself. Jacques described the collaboration as a moment of great pride, saying Mars's embrace of Latin culture represents a defense of their blood and identity.

The video garnered excitement across the Latin community, with Rancho Humilde founder Jimmy Humilde commenting on Bruno Mars' Instagram post sharing a snippet of the clip: "I love this. Thank you for embracing our roots. Glad to be part of it." Fuerza Regida's JOP added, "This is history. United States is full of cultures," while Ivan Cornejo simply chimed in, "LFGGGGGG" (or "LET'S GO").

Rolling Stone described the track as evoking a Mexican bolero, a romantic ballad originating in Cuba and popularized by Mexican musicians. Mariachi Los Criollos de Guadalajara has built a strong reputation in the Latin community, with around 150 five-star reviews online.

The Romantic is Mars' first solo LP since 2016's 24K Magic. Collaborative projects of this kind are believed to set a standard for upcoming culture-based collaborations in the music business, as more musicians have learned to embrace genre fusions and incorporate different types of music from various cultures to meet the increasing requests from their audiences for authenticity and representation.

Bruno Mars
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Jane Fonda, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette
MusicSXSW 2026 Adds Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson, Jane Fonda to 40th Anniversary LineupBriana Kelley
/Maisie Peters attends the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week February 2026 at St Pauls Church on February 20, 2026 in London, England./Ed Sheeran attends the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England.
MusicEd Sheeran Crashes Maisie Peters’ Melbourne Show for a Sweet Onstage DuetKayla Morgan
Chappell Roan attends the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2026 in Paris, France.
MusicChappell Roan Debuts Faux Bob at Acne Studios Show During Paris Fashion WeekBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect