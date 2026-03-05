Dictionary.com Adds ‘Swiftie’ in Winter Language Update

Dictionary.com added "Swiftie" to its collection as part of the Fan Favorite Winter Word Drop 2026. The word joins more than 1,500 new entries in one of the site's biggest updates.

The platform defines "Swiftie" as "a fan of the music of Taylor Swift." This word was added with other fandom identifiers. "Beyhive" for Beyoncé fans made it. So did "Janeite" for Jane Austen fans and "Trekkie" for Star Trek fans.

Lexicographers only add words once they meet specific criteria. Terms must be used across many groups and understood by most people. They must stick around and serve a general audience.

"We wait to add a word to the dictionary until we've determined that it has gained relatively widespread use and is likely to stick around," the site states. "Also, there are a lot of words to keep track of, so sometimes it takes us a while."

Taylor Swift trademarked the word through TAS Rights Management LLC in 2017. She secured full registration in 2022 for use on bags, totes, and other merchandise.

The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, where Swift sold out stadiums across six continents. The tour brought in over $2 billion in revenue, according to The New York Times.

"English has historically expanded during periods of significant scientific and cultural change," said Steve Johnson, PhD, director of lexicography at IXL Learning, in a news release. "This update shows how AI innovation, conversations about health, international travel, and digital communities are shaping our language in real time."

Nearly 26% of new terms came from AI and biomedical research. The update included "prompt engineering," "large language model," and "nanoplastic."

Internet-born slang also made the cut. The site added "copium," "side quest," "glamazon," "biohacker," and "smashburger."