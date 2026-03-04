Nick Jonas Reflects on Solo Journey and Reunited Strength of Jonas Brothers

ContestsEvents
Briana Kelley
Nick Jonas performs onstage during Beyond Limits, Beyond Type 1's 10th Anniversary Celebration With Co-Founders Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny, OBE, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 15, 2025 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images

Nick Jonas said the breakup with The Jonas Brothers gave him and his siblings time to heal before they reunited. The Jonas Brothers split in 2013 and reunited in 2019.

"We've had a lot of time to, kind of, heal," he told Willie Geist on the March 1 Sunday Sitdown, according to Today.com. "It was important for all of us to take that step away from this thing we were doing together for, you know, 12 years and just say, 'OK. Who are we? And what's important to us?' And eventually, the answer became, 'Well, I'm a brother who needs his brothers, and who also has the freedom to be an individual in that.'"

The trio performed on the TODAY plaza after reuniting. Since then, they've put out three albums. During the hiatus, Jonas released two solo albums and starred in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level with Dwayne Johnson.

Jonas, who shares daughter Malti, 4, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, said stepping away from the band helped him find his voice. His new album, Sunday Best, is out now.

"Being clumped into a group — it's hard to know who you are and to feel like you have a voice of your own," he said. "When things started to connect with things like 'Jealous' and 'Chains,' and those early solo songs, I was relieved because I was like, 'Oh, I can do this.'"

He needed confirmation that he could succeed on his own. The success of those tracks gave him proof.

The brothers are now celebrating their 20th year together with a tour. They performed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near their hometown of Wyckoff.

"To look out and see that sea of people in our hometown stadium was incredible," Jonas said. "And we took a moment after the show and just kind of looked at each other and said, 'How did we get here?' And the answer is: I don't know, but I'm glad it did."

