Bruno Mars Releases ‘Cha Cha Cha’ With Juvenile Hit Sample on ‘The Romantic’ Album

Bruno Mars returned to solo recording with The Romantic, his fourth studio album and first solo full-length release since 24K Magic in 2016. The nine-song project dropped Feb. 27 via Atlantic Records, co-produced entirely by Mars and D'Mile, and runs roughly 31 minutes.

The album's lead single, "I Just Might," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Mars' first career No. 1 debut and his 10th chart-topper overall.

The project features no guest artists and draws on an array of retro influences, from cha-cha and bossa nova to funk and new jack swing.

Mars announced the album title Jan. 7, 2026, and partnered with more than 200 U.S. record stores to hold listening parties Feb. 25 as part of his role as 2026 Record Store Day ambassador.