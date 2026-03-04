Bruno Mars Releases ‘Cha Cha Cha’ With Juvenile Hit Sample on ‘The Romantic’ Album

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

Bruno Mars returned to solo recording with The Romantic, his fourth studio album and first solo full-length release since 24K Magic in 2016. The nine-song project dropped Feb. 27 via Atlantic Records, co-produced entirely by Mars and D'Mile, and runs roughly 31 minutes.

The album's lead single, "I Just Might," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Mars' first career No. 1 debut and his 10th chart-topper overall. 

The project features no guest artists and draws on an array of retro influences, from cha-cha and bossa nova to funk and new jack swing.

One of the album's most-discussed tracks is "Cha Cha Cha," which interpolates Juvenile and Soulja Slim's 2003 hit "Slow Motion." The album also includes "God Was Showing Off," which, along with "Why You Wanna Fight," settles into Philly Soul and old-school R&B territory.

Mars announced the album title Jan. 7, 2026, and partnered with more than 200 U.S. record stores to hold listening parties Feb. 25 as part of his role as 2026 Record Store Day ambassador.

Mars also announced The Romantic Tour, a 71-date stadium run beginning April 10 in Las Vegas and concluding Oct. 14 in Vancouver, with support from Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét, Leon Thomas, and RAYE at select shows.

Anderson .PaakBruno Mars
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
