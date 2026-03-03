Warren Performs ‘Ordinary’ With James Blunt at Brit Awards as Dean Takes Four Trophies

Alex Warren brought an orchestral version of "Ordinary" to the 2026 Brit Awards on Saturday night in Manchester, with James Blunt on piano. Olivia Dean swept four awards at the ceremony, claiming Artist, Album, and Song of the Year honors.

A string section backed the American singer. Blunt played piano but didn't sing. "Ordinary" was up for International Song of the Year but lost to ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' "APT."

Host Jack Whitehall cracked jokes about the cameo after Warren left the stage. He called Blunt "the only man posher than me at the Brits" and said he was "about 30th in line to the throne."

"Ordinary" was the most played song on British radio in 2025. It became the longest-running UK No. 1 by a US artist this decade, spending 13 weeks at the top. The track also sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks and became the top-selling song of 2025 by total units in America.

Warren hit BRIT Certified 3x Platinum status for the single in the UK. His debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid reached No. 1 on the UK Album Chart. It was certified Platinum in the US for selling over 1 million units.

"The UK is where 'Ordinary' first broke and changed my life last year," said Warren. "I am so grateful for all the love from my fans there, and I can't wait to bring a big performance to the BRITs' stage for the very first time."

The album secured six Top 40 singles, with five landing in the Top 10. It stayed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.

At the Brit Awards, Dean's Song of the Year win came for "Rein Me In" with Sam Fender. Wolf Alice grabbed Group of the Year. Other winners got their moment on stage, too.

Mark Ronson received the Outstanding Contribution to Music award. He performed with Dua Lipa and Ghostface Killah. Rosalía brought out Björk as a surprise guest during her performance of "Berghain."