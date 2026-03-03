Mumford & Sons Perform New Tracks on SNL, Launch World Tour for ‘Prizefighter’ Album

Mumford & Sons hit the Saturday Night Live stage on Feb. 28 for their fourth go-round. They played cuts from Prizefighter, their sixth studio record, with a lineup of surprise guests: Hozier, Aaron Dessner, and Sierra Ferrell. The folk-rock trio has set a world tour that starts June 2 in Vancouver and wraps on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

Hozier stepped up for "Rubber Band Man" during the Studio 8H taping. That track? It's camped at No. 1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart for 10 weeks. The Irish singer hadn't shown up much since his Unreal Unearth tour ended in October 2025, according to Spin.

Aaron Dessner from The National brought his electric guitar for both songs. Sierra Ferrell walked out with Dessner for the second number, "Here," which Chris Stapleton sings on the album version.

Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane popped up in a sketch about workplace dancing. They sang a bit of "Unchained Melody" during that segment.

Prizefighter landed in the top 10 and became the group's fourth UK No. 1 album on Feb. 27. It dropped on Feb. 20 through Glassnote Records. This makes two releases since Winston Marshall, their guitarist, departed in 2021.

"It's like we got to this stage in our careers where we're comfortable in our skin now, and so we can talk straight," said Marcus Mumford to People Magazine. "And this is the straightest talking record I think we have."

Connor Storrie hosted the show. He's the 26-year-old Canadian actor from HBO Max's Heated Rivalry. Hudson Williams, his co-star, made an unannounced cameo during a pre-recorded sketch filmed at Rockefeller Center.

The band warmed up with a secret show at the 500-capacity Music Hall of Williamsburg on Feb. 25. No microphones. Just them and a four-piece string section.

General tickets kicked off on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Dylan Gossett and Sierra Ferrell will open at different stops.