Charli XCX’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart

Charli XCX's soundtrack to the film Wuthering Heights landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Soundtracks chart dated Feb. 28. The album cracked the top 10 across six different charts, snagging a No. 8 position on the Billboard 200.

The soundtrack claimed No. 2 on Vinyl Albums and No. 2 on Indie Store Album Sales. It grabbed No. 3 on Top Album Sales. It also took No. 3 on Top Current Album Sales. This Billboard 200 entry marks her third appearance in that list's top 10, trailing BRAT at No. 3 in 2024 and CRASH at No. 7 in 2022.

The album pairs with the theatrical release starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Emerald Fennell directed the film, which opened in United States movie theaters on Feb. 13.

Charli XCX joined the project after Fennell called her at Christmastime in 2024. "I read the script and felt inspired, so Finn Keane and I began working on not just one but many songs that we felt connected to the world she was creating," she stated in a press release announcing the album, according to Billboard. "After being so in the depths of my previous album (BRAT) I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite."

Several tracks from the release charted. "House," featuring John Cale, debuted at No. 30 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. It hit No. 19 on Hot Alternative Songs.

"Dying for You" debuted at No. 9 on Hot Dance/Pop Songs and No. 13 on Dance Streaming Songs. Meanwhile, "Chains of Love" entered at No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 109 on the Billboard Global 200, and No. 158 on the Global Excluding U.S. chart.