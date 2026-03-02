Myles Smith Returns to Nottingham for BRITs Week 26 Performance at Rescue Rooms

Myles Smith took the stage at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms last Tuesday night. The show was part of BRITs Week 26, which raises money for War Child UK. Smith lived in the city for five years during his university days. He played fan favorites like "Stargazing," "Nice to Meet You," and "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)."

Between songs, the 27-year-old talked about his time in Nottingham. Fans cheered, and he shared stories about how the city shaped his career.

Smith won the BRITs Rising Star award in 2025. He's toured with Ed Sheeran and released a track with Niall Horan.

During "Little by Little," Smith created a powerful moment centered on mental health. He asked the crowd to turn on their phone torches if they'd ever struggled with mental health or felt low. Lights filled the room. He encouraged everyone to look around and see they weren't alone.

Saint Raymond opened the show. The Nottingham native admitted he hasn't released new music in a while. He laughed as he recalled looking up lyrics before performing. His vocals remained strong throughout the entire set.

BRITs Week raises funds for War Child's work with children affected by conflict. More than 520 million children worldwide face the impact of war. The proceeds provide aid, education, and mental health support to children living in conflict zones.

The series continues across the UK. Jack Savoretti, Katherine Jenkins OBE, kwn, Josh Baker, Rossi, Olivia Dean, Jacob Alon, and Robbie Williams performed. Shows were in Newcastle, London, Edinburgh, Brighton, and Manchester.