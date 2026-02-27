This Day in Top 40 History: February 27

As February comes to a close, let's take a moment to reflect on the memorable events that happened on this day. February 27 has witnessed pop stars taking home Grammy awards, Whitney Houston reigning on the Billboard charts, and a free concert featuring Lady Gaga and Elton John. It's certainly been a significant day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From songs we know by heart to chart-toppers, breakthrough hits and milestones from Feb. 27 have included:

Cultural Milestones

Musicians have had a lasting impact on culture with events from Feb. 27, including acting work and free concerts:

1981: Josh Groban, best known for “You Raise Me Up,” was born in Los Angeles, California. While young, his parents encouraged him to pursue music. That may have motivated him to leave Carnegie Mellon University and build his recording career. As of this writing, Groban has scored three No. 1 albums in the U.S., including Closer and Noel.

2019: T. Pain was declared the winner of the first season of The Masked Singer. Disguising himself as the one-eyed monster, the "Bartender" singer beat Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight, who performed as the Peacock and the Bee, respectively.

2021: Post Malone hosted a free virtual concert for the Pokémon 25th anniversary celebration. Katy Perry was also part of the virtual show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable songs and performances from Feb. 27 have included:

1967: Pink Floyd walked into London's Sound Techniques Studios to record their debut single, “Arnold Layne.” Written by Syd Barrett, the track tells the tale of a thief with a penchant for women's undergarments. It peaked at No. 20 on the U.K. Singles Chart, but it failed to crack the U.S. Hot 100.

Katy Perry performed at the famous venue Koko in London, England. 2023: Singer SZA sold out the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Her show featured her seemingly floating on a raft above the crowd, with a lighthouse shining on the other side of the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From deaths to lawsuits and injuries, challenges on this day have included:

1970: “White Rabbit” hitmakers Jefferson Airplane were fined $1,000 for allegedly using offensive language during a concert in Oklahoma. This incident came at a time when obscene content was restricted in the region after The Doors' Jim Morrison exposed himself during a show in Miami, Florida, in 1969.

2015: Madonna revealed she was suffering from whiplash after falling due to a wardrobe malfunction at the Brit Awards two days earlier.

Madonna revealed she was suffering from whiplash after falling due to a wardrobe malfunction at the Brit Awards two days earlier. 2024: Donna Summer's estate filed a lawsuit against Ye and Ty Dolla Sign. They claimed that the rappers' track "Good (Don't Die)" had illegally sampled Summer's song, "I Feel Love."