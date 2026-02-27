Ava Max Announces New Single ‘Kill It Queen’ With Gladiator-Themed Instagram Post
Ava Max dropped a photo on Instagram on Tuesday. The image revealed her new single "Kill It Queen" arrives on Wednesday. The 32-year-old pop star teased fans with promises of a fresh sound.
"KiLL it QUEEN out Wednesday. Can't wait for you to hear this new sound & for us to step into this new world together. Ily x," the singer wrote in the post. Over 45,000 people liked it.
Max wore a gladiator-style metallic corset top paired with mini shorts in the shot. A netted drape covered her torso and lower body, while knee-length black boots completed the warrior-inspired look.
She topped off the ensemble with a gold-copper crown. Thick mascara defined her lashes. Silver-metallic eyeshadow shimmered across her lids, and burgundy lipstick finished the makeup.
An in-photo caption reading "Kill it, queen" appeared on the image. Fans flooded the comments with enthusiasm.
One fan commented, "Another queen song I'm excited for." A second wrote, "Super excited, can't wait, queen."
Max rose to fame with "Sweet but Psycho." That track launched her into mainstream success and established her presence in pop music.
This announcement signifies her comeback to releasing new music. She hinted that the single represents a new direction her listeners have never heard from her before and a departure from her previous style.