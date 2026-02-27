Ava Max Announces New Single ‘Kill It Queen’ With Gladiator-Themed Instagram Post

Ava Max dropped a photo on Instagram on Tuesday. The image revealed her new single "Kill It Queen" arrives on Wednesday. The 32-year-old pop star teased fans with promises of a fresh sound.

"KiLL it QUEEN out Wednesday. Can't wait for you to hear this new sound & for us to step into this new world together. Ily x," the singer wrote in the post. Over 45,000 people liked it.

Max wore a gladiator-style metallic corset top paired with mini shorts in the shot. A netted drape covered her torso and lower body, while knee-length black boots completed the warrior-inspired look.

She topped off the ensemble with a gold-copper crown. Thick mascara defined her lashes. Silver-metallic eyeshadow shimmered across her lids, and burgundy lipstick finished the makeup.

An in-photo caption reading "Kill it, queen" appeared on the image. Fans flooded the comments with enthusiasm.

One fan commented, "Another queen song I'm excited for." A second wrote, "Super excited, can't wait, queen."

Max rose to fame with "Sweet but Psycho." That track launched her into mainstream success and established her presence in pop music.