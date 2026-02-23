Charli XCX Stars in Two Films Now Playing in Theaters

In 2026, Charli XCX transitions from the music industry to the film industry. Many believe that this change could be the biggest shift in Charli XCX's career to date. During an interview, the hosts talked about how these two films are her two biggest projects she has worked on and represent a major shift from creating music to becoming a movie star. They also discussed The Moment, an A24 film, and the forthcoming release of Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell.

The Moment is presented as a mockumentary-style project that blurs the line between persona and performance. The interview examines how Charli presents herself and whether she plays a role in the movie through comedic elements, music selection, and buzz. It discusses how Charli is represented outside of a music-related project and whether this project will define or change the image that the general public has of Charli as a person.

In Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, Charli contributes musically and appears onscreen. Her songs “Chains of Love” and “House,” the latter featuring John Cale, are highlighted as key components of the adaptation's sonic identity. “House” has also become tied to a viral TikTok trend, amplifying attention around the film's release and soundtrack.

The episode also raises questions about how Wuthering Heights is being received both as a cinematic work and as a companion album, including whether older Wuthering Heights-related songs could see renewed chart activity. Hosts examine how Charli's performances in premieres, interviews, and press tours — alongside co-stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie — have helped cultivate a film-centric public image.