Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous awards were presented on Feb. 21, including:

1964: The Rolling Stones launched their rendition of Buddy Holly's “Not Fade Away,” which served as the lead single from their U.S. debut album England's Newest Hit Makers. While the song missed the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100, it reached No. 3 on the U.K. Singles Chart, becoming their first Top 10 hit in the region.

Cultural Milestones

Songs and performances on Feb. 21 that have made an impact include:

1933: Eunice Kathleen Waymon, better known as Nina Simone, was born in Tryon, North Carolina. She was among the first artists to address social injustices in her music. Speaking of which, she has placed many Top 40 hits on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, including “I Loves You, Porgy” and “I Put a Spell on You.” Additionally, Nina has inspired big names such as Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Lana Del Rey.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 21 has featured some notable shows and performances, including:

1970: The Jackson 5 appeared on American Bandstand and performed their No. 1 hit, “I Want You Back.” During the show, they also debuted “ABC,” which, upon release a few days later, peaked at the top of the Hot 100.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has seen some interesting changes and challenges on Feb. 21, including:

2008: “It Ain't Fun” hitmakers Paramore canceled the remaining shows of their European tour, citing personal struggles. It was later revealed that the tension stemmed from Hayley Williams and Josh Farro's breakup, as they had been dating for a while. Although the band resumed performing together, Farro eventually left.

