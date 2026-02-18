Harry Styles Draws Criticism for Comments About Italy’s Slower Pace of Life

Harry Styles is facing online backlash in Italy after praising a lifestyle he described as slower and more present-focused in Rome. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Styles reflected on moving to Italy after turning 30 and renting a home outside Rome with former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. He described embracing la dolce vita and spending time in cafés as part of a broader personal reset.

"Italy became so important to me because I was so used to everything moving so quickly and being on the go, but then I remember going to a café and sitting and having a coffee and thinking, ‘I don't remember the last time I sat down and had a coffee — if I've ever sat down and just had a coffee'," Styles told The Sunday Times, per Newsweek.

Styles previously spoke about driving from London to Rome during the COVID-19 pandemic, an experience that influenced his desire to slow down and savor meals and café culture. In The Sunday Times, he attributed his more deliberate mindset to time spent frequenting cafés and observing Romans' emphasis on enjoying the moment.

Some social media users criticized his framing of Italy's cultural rhythm, arguing it reflects wealth rather than a universal pace of life. "The privilege to call Italian life ‘slow' is so ironic. You are privileged to sit down and sip your coffee in comfort somewhere in Italy because you are a wealthy man, not because you're in Italy. dumba**,” wrote X user @flirtaeyeon, reposting an original Pop Crave item citing the interview.

Others found the backlash excessive. "LMAOO [laughing my a** off] imagine being mad that someone said he enjoys sitting down for coffee and having a nice life in Italy away from the spotlight. The internet will get mad at ANYTHING nowadays," said Nicc.