This Day in Top 40 History: February 13

Notable highlights for Feb. 13 include debut albums from Black Sabbath and Dire Straits and Marvin Gaye's unique rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." In addition, several bands received awards for their work and influence on the music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 13 has seen notable breakthrough hits and milestones, including:

1969: The Doors earned a certified gold label for "Touch Me" awarded through the Recording Industry Association of America's Gold 45 program.

The Doors earned a certified gold label for "Touch Me" awarded through the Recording Industry Association of America's Gold 45 program. 1970: Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album on this day. Coincidentally, the album was released on Friday the 13th, a fitting date for the band.

Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut album on this day. Coincidentally, the album was released on Friday the 13th, a fitting date for the band. 1978: Dire Straits began recording their self-titled debut album with songs such as "Sultans of Swing," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. You can still hear this song on terrestrial and satellite radio.

Dire Straits began recording their self-titled debut album with songs such as "Sultans of Swing," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. You can still hear this song on terrestrial and satellite radio. 1981: Phil Collins dropped his debut studio album, Face Value. It landed at No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 7 in the U.S. The record's lead single, "In the Air Tonight,” and “I Missed Again” cracked the Top 40 on both the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

Phil Collins dropped his debut studio album, Face Value. It landed at No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 7 in the U.S. The record's lead single, "In the Air Tonight,” and “I Missed Again” cracked the Top 40 on both the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100. 1990: The Black Crowes released Shake Your Money Maker, which soared to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition, it spawned two Top 30 hits on the Hot 100, “Hard To Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.”

Cultural Milestones

Highlights in rock music include:

1983: Marvin Gaye sang a sultry version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 33rd National Basketball Association All-Star Game. This game had players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and "Magic" Johnson, who enjoyed this nontraditional rendition of this famous song.

Marvin Gaye sang a sultry version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 33rd National Basketball Association All-Star Game. This game had players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and "Magic" Johnson, who enjoyed this nontraditional rendition of this famous song. 1996: After placing at least seven No. 1 hits on the UK Singles Chart, Take That announced they were breaking up. At the time, they were one of the biggest boy bands in Britain. The news hit some of their fans so hard that helplines were established to support them. Note that this date was also the birthday of a former Take That member, Robbie Williams. However, the band reunited in 2005.

After placing at least seven No. 1 hits on the UK Singles Chart, Take That announced they were breaking up. At the time, they were one of the biggest boy bands in Britain. The news hit some of their fans so hard that helplines were established to support them. Note that this date was also the birthday of a former Take That member, Robbie Williams. However, the band reunited in 2005. 1997: Michael Jackson and his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, welcomed Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., the King of Pop's first son, who is better known by his nickname, Prince. When the couple divorced in 1999, the “Don't Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” singer got full custody of Jackson Jr. and Paris Michael Katherine, his sister.

Michael Jackson and his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, welcomed Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., the King of Pop's first son, who is better known by his nickname, Prince. When the couple divorced in 1999, the “Don't Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” singer got full custody of Jackson Jr. and Paris Michael Katherine, his sister. 2005: It's pretty common for musicians to appear in films and television shows. On this date, the episode "Pranksta Rap" on The Simpsons aired, with “Candy Shop” artist 50 Cent as a guest star.

It's pretty common for musicians to appear in films and television shows. On this date, the episode "Pranksta Rap" on The Simpsons aired, with “Candy Shop” artist 50 Cent as a guest star. 2005: Led Zeppelin received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award at the 47th GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Led Zeppelin received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award at the 47th GRAMMY Awards ceremony. 2008: Shakira sold the jeweled bra she wore on her Oral Fixation Tour for $3,000. The money went to her Barefoot Foundation, which helps poor and underprivileged children.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 13 saw songs we know by heart and awards from surprising artists, including:

1966: The Rolling Stones appeared for the third time on the Ed Sullivan Show. At the time, many U.S. households perceived The Rolling Stones as the bad boys of rock and roll.

The Rolling Stones appeared for the third time on the Ed Sullivan Show. At the time, many U.S. households perceived The Rolling Stones as the bad boys of rock and roll. 1967: The Beatles released a double-sided record with two big hits, "Penny Lane" and "Strawberry Fields Forever." George Martin, producer for The Beatles, regretted not adding those songs to their hit album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The Beatles released a double-sided record with two big hits, "Penny Lane" and "Strawberry Fields Forever." George Martin, producer for The Beatles, regretted not adding those songs to their hit album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. 1987: Metallica wrapped up their tragic Damage, Inc. Tour with a memorable performance at Frölundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden. During the trek, which supported their Top 30 album Master of Puppets, the band had lost their bassist, Cliff Burton, when their tour bus was involved in an accident.

Metallica wrapped up their tragic Damage, Inc. Tour with a memorable performance at Frölundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden. During the trek, which supported their Top 30 album Master of Puppets, the band had lost their bassist, Cliff Burton, when their tour bus was involved in an accident. 2011: Arcade Fire won Album of the Year for The Suburbs at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards. This little-known band won this award over big names such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Eminem.

Arcade Fire won Album of the Year for The Suburbs at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards. This little-known band won this award over big names such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Eminem. 2022: At the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Inglewood, California, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg delivered a breathtaking performance of “The Next Episode” and “Still D.R.E.,” their Top 10 hits. Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar also took the stage as well.

Industry Changes and Challenges

As the times and culture change, the music industry must adapt.

1972: Led Zeppelin were turned away from touring in Singapore because of their long hair and general appearance. The tour was canceled, and other bands, such as the Bee Gees, were also banned from touring due to their long hair.

Led Zeppelin were turned away from touring in Singapore because of their long hair and general appearance. The tour was canceled, and other bands, such as the Bee Gees, were also banned from touring due to their long hair. 1998: Buddy Lee died of respiratory issues. He started out as a professional wrestler, but later transitioned into a music agent, helping launch and manage the careers of Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Garth Brooks, and many other big names.

Buddy Lee died of respiratory issues. He started out as a professional wrestler, but later transitioned into a music agent, helping launch and manage the careers of Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Garth Brooks, and many other big names. 2002: Waylon Jennings passed away at 64. He was best known for placing No. 1 hits such as “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love),” “Amanda,” and “Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” on the Hot 100. While at it, he collaborated with a few renowned artists, including Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

Waylon Jennings passed away at 64. He was best known for placing No. 1 hits such as “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love),” “Amanda,” and “Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” on the Hot 100. While at it, he collaborated with a few renowned artists, including Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. 2007: Rod Stewart was paid $1 million to perform at the birthday extravaganza of billionaire Steve Schwarzman, co-founder of the Blackstone Group. Many considered this a lavish way to spend money, even from the likes of a tech-industry tycoon.

Rod Stewart was paid $1 million to perform at the birthday extravaganza of billionaire Steve Schwarzman, co-founder of the Blackstone Group. Many considered this a lavish way to spend money, even from the likes of a tech-industry tycoon. 2016: All four members of Viola Beach, Jack Dakin, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, and Kris Leonard, died in a car accident in Sweden, along with their manager, Craig Tarry. Following this tragic incident, "Swings & Waterslides,” their debut single, entered the UK Singles Chart and peaked at No. 11. To honor them, the loved ones of Viola Beach members issued a posthumous self-titled debut album, which hit No. 1 in the UK.

All four members of Viola Beach, Jack Dakin, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, and Kris Leonard, died in a car accident in Sweden, along with their manager, Craig Tarry. Following this tragic incident, "Swings & Waterslides,” their debut single, entered the UK Singles Chart and peaked at No. 11. To honor them, the loved ones of Viola Beach members issued a posthumous self-titled debut album, which hit No. 1 in the UK. 2019: Ryan Adams was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including his then-wife Mandy Moore and underage girls. Because of these accusations, his upcoming album, Big Colors, was delayed.