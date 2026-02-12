Miley Cyrus to Guest Star on Sesame Street Season 57 Premiere Next Month

Miley Cyrus will guest star in Sesame Street's 57th season, premiering March 9 on Netflix. The new season marks the show's second on the streaming platform, following its move from HBO and HBO Max. Netflix now funds and distributes new episodes, expanding the series' international reach while maintaining its educational focus.

“Hi, Miss Miley!” Elmo says to Cyrus in a new trailer that came out on Feb. 9. “Elmo's so happy to see you!” In the teaser, Cyrus is seen surrounded by Muppets, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and Grover, and saying to the group, “Imagine what we can do with this!” as she holds a sparkly high heel in the air with a big grin on her face.

The trailer's tone suggests the episode's more playful aspect, which includes various ways Cyrus interacts with the show's characters. The teaser emphasizes her arrival and Elmo's excited greeting, along with an imaginative "moment" of holding the sparkly heel, signaling a unique blend of imaginative storytelling, music, and fantasy.

An additional slice of the pre-publication video includes an animated submersible gliding through the ocean as Cyrus and the rest of Sesame Street's gang harmonize in unison for this episode's visual narrative. The show will also feature an original song performed by Cyrus, joining the long line of artists who have been welcomed on Sesame Street, continuing the show's musical legacy.

Debuting in 1969 on PBS, Sesame Street has evolved into a worldwide brand through distribution deals and streaming partners. The Season 57 release on Netflix shows how the show continues to evolve in its distribution while still maintaining its original format of mixing educational programming with current celebrity appearances.