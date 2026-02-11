ContestsEvents
Bad Bunny Releases Limited Super Bowl LX Jersey with Mitchell & Ness

Jennifer Eggleston
Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

In addition to serving as a cultural ambassador to the next generation through his music, Bad Bunny is also expanding how we think about fashion and the NFL's influence on pop culture by creating a limited-edition jersey with Mitchell & Ness. The jersey's inspiration comes from the cream white style he wore during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. This jersey is one of several merchandise pieces celebrating Super Bowl LX with a music-sports-fashion theme.

This jersey celebrates Bad Bunny's iconic Super Bowl halftime show, as produced by the NFL and Telemundo. This event, as well as its promotion, highlighted Latin culture on one of the biggest stages in global entertainment; furthermore, it underscored Bad Bunny's importance in the entertainment industry, extending beyond his music career.

As part of the same Super Bowl LX rollout, the collaboration also includes the Adidas BadBo 1.0 Signature sneakers. The shoes feature winged midfoot support and patterned cutouts, further linking fashion-forward design to the Super Bowl moment.

The new jersey is not a replica of the on-stage piece, but it clearly evokes the cream ensemble worn during the halftime show. That original look included a Zara jersey bearing Bad Bunny's surname, Ocasio, and the number 64. The design changes illustrate a transition from 64 to twice that at a Super Bowl, while also acknowledging and reflecting on both the San Francisco Bay Area and its Latino communities.

The front of the jersey features a Super Tazón inscription, while the back reads LX Super Bowl alongside a Bad Bunny football logo. Preorders are live through Mitchell & Ness, with shipments slated for May 1.

Bad BunnySuper Bowl LX
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
