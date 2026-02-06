Backstreet Boys to Perform at The Sphere Through Mid-February

The Backstreet Boys, who began their next round of shows last night, will play six more concerts at The Sphere in Las Vegas through Feb. 15 as part of their Into The Millennium residency.

A Valentine's Day performance on Feb. 14 will take place, with Sunday, Feb. 15 capping off the run. The group started their residency last July and kept adding dates due to demand. Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson are the original members who have made up the five-man groups since the early 1990s.

BSB's 1999 Millennium LP anchors the entire production. A remastered anniversary edition dropped alongside these concerts.

"It all came together in the perfect timing," Kevin Richardson told Rolling Stone. "The record label wanted to re-release a Millennium anniversary edition with remastered versions of those original songs anyway. Now, we get to do it at a great venue, because when we did Millennium, it was 1999 into 2000, and our concept for that was futuristic."

Last summer, they became the first pop group to perform at The Sphere. A New Year's Eve show preceded this latest stretch of dates.

The band's remaining shows are scheduled for Feb. 6, Feb. 7, Feb. 11, Feb. 13, Feb. 14, and Feb. 15.