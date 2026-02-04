Bad Bunny’s First Signature Sneaker Sells Out One Day After Release

Bad Bunny's debut signature sneaker with Adidas sold out after dropping on Feb. 2, 2026. This happened just one day after the artist won three GRAMMY Awards. The Adidas BadBo 1.0 was limited to 1,994 pairs to mark the Puerto Rican artist's birth year.

The footwear dropped as a surprise release on a dedicated website the morning after the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pricing was set at $160. Each pair was numbered.

The sneaker features nubuck and hairy teasel suede in two shades of brown over a white base. They have darker wing clips on the tongue. A lighter brown mudguard wraps around the back clip and heel. An EVA midsole sits atop a translucent rubber outsole.

The design includes an asymmetrical inner collar that stops short on the medial side of each shoe. The Adidas logo appears on the lateral side as the only exterior brand placement. The tongue features the artist's signature stitch design, and the heel is embroidered with "1994/1994." The lace tips are printed with "BadBo" in blue.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the GRAMMY winner has worked with the German sportswear brand since 2021. Previous work included modified versions of the Forum Low, Response SL, and Gazelle. The signature shoe puts him in a higher position as a successor to Kanye West, now known as Ye, as the company's chief music partner.

He won Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs, becoming the first Latin artist to receive that honor. He now has six GRAMMY Awards total. He teased the BadBo 1.0 in his "BOKeTE" music video in April 2025.