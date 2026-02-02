The Black Pioneers of Opera

On January 24, renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves stepped onto the Metropolitan Opera Company stage to perform the role of Maria in Porgy and Bess, a farewell appearance that capped a celebrated 40+ year career.

Ms. Graves leaves behind an incredible legacy, an Emmy and Grammy winning vocalist, she performed in almost every opera house around the globe.

A Legendary Career

She was raised in Washington, DC and as a child her only singing lessons came from her church's gospel choir. Thanks to the encouragement of her junior high teachers she reluctantly enrolled at the Duke Ellington School for the Arts. There Ms Graves blossomed, she learned works in French and German, studied jazz and then opera. She began her training on a scholarship at Ohio’s Oberlin College which led her to the New England Conservatory, the Wolf Trap Opera Company and then the Houston Opera Studio.

Through her appearances on Sesame Street and annual airings of her ‘Denyce Graves: A Cathedral Christmas’ at Washington's National Cathedral, Ms Graves is well known to non-opera fans. Off stage she sang at presidential inaugurations, the 2001 Washington DC memorial service for the victims of 9/11 and at the funeral of friend and opera buff Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In 2014 her recording of We Shall Overcome, along with a poem from Maya Angelou, was sent to space on the first test flight of the spacecraft Orion.

Why Porgy and Bess?

But Ms. Graves wanted to perform it. “Generations of African American artists, including Leontyne Price, Simon Estes, Grace Bumbry, Todd Duncan and so many others, have sung it. We all stand on their shoulders as they fought for dignity and respect in the industry.”

Coincidently, her first professional role was in a Tulsa Opera staging of Porgy and Bess, her career coming to a full circle.

Before Graves, There Was Leontyne Price

Denyse Graves often remarks that it was soprano Leontyne Price who inspired her opera dreams.

Ms Price turns 99 on February 10, 2026, today she is still remembered as one of the greatest sopranos of the 20th century in a storied career that included many ‘firsts.’ She was the first Black woman to star in a televised opera performing the title role of Tosca in a 1955 NBC Opera Theater broadcast.

The Metropolitan Opera’s first African American opera star, in 1961 she made history by receiving a forty-one-minute ovation at curtain call at her debut performance, one of the longest in Met history.

She was also among the first African American classical singers to be able to earn a living from performing.

An Early Success

She became an audience favorite and would go on to star in company operas for the next twenty years. Ms Price sang the title role in Cleopatra at the grand opening of the Met’s new Lincoln Center home in 1966 and it was there she made her farewell appearance as Aida in 1985.

An in-demand recital performer, she won fifteen Grammy Awards for her recordings and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 1980.

Before Price, There Was Marian Anderson

Long before Denyse Graves and Leontyne Price, the renowned contralto Marian Anderson (1897-1993) became the first Black performer to sing at the Met. In 1955 director Rudolf Bing, invited her to sing the role of Ulrica in Verdi's Un ballo in maschera. The audience was enthusiastic and although it was her only appearance on its stage, she was named permanent member of the company.

‘Humble Beginnings’

Ms. Anderson grew up in a working-class Philadelphia neighborhood, her church raising the money for her music lessons. Nicknamed “The Baby Contralto” she began singing at other churches; she became so popular she could perform at three different places in a single night. The Philadelphia Choral Society raised $500 for her to study for two years with leading contralto Agnes Reifsnyder which led to lessons with Guiseppe Boghetti.

Single bookings led to actual tours at black colleges and churches in the South making $100 per concert. After a disastrous appearance at New York’s Town Hall she considered abandoning music, but she then won the important Philadelphia Philharmonic Society singing contest and the Lewisohn Stadium competition. She beat 300 rivals to sing in New York with the Philharmonic Orchestra accompanying her. It was a triumph and Arthur Judson, an important impresario, put her under contract. In 1928, she performed a solo recital at Carnegie Hall. It was a critical success, but white audiences ignored her.

Anderson Conquers Europe

Scholarships through the National Association of Negro Musicians and the Julius Rosenwald Fund took her to Europe. She attracted the attention of agents who booked her throughout Germany and Scandinavia, she performed at 142 concerts in Scandinavia alone, even singing before King Gustav in Stockholm and King Christian in Copenhagen.

She returned to the US in triumph.

The Daughters of the Revolution Would Not Let Her Sing

The only hall large enough to hold her audience, Constitution Hall banned black performers from appearing. With help from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes, she was permitted to sing instead on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The 25-minute April 9 Easter Sunday concert drew an integrated crowd of 75,000 people and it began with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” and ended with “The Star Spangled Banner.”

In 1952 the DAR apologized and invited Ms Anderson to perform at the hall, an invitation she accepted on the condition that the audience be integrated. Nearly half of the crowd that night was Black and attendees included former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt – who had canceled her DAR membership - and two Supreme Court Justices.

A Touchstone of the Civil Rights Movement

The Lincoln Memorial concert was broadcast nationally, pointing out to its audience the country’s racial divide. Although the Civil Rights movement of the ‘50s and ‘60s were years away, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King would speak of it often, before and after his famous speech on those steps. She would later attend marches and performed at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

She would go on to be honored by the first Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963, the Congressional Gold Medal in 1977, the Kennedy Center Honors in 1978, the National Medal of Arts in 1986, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991.

Denyce Graves Honors Their Achievements