Charli XCX Releases Mockumentary About Pop Fame Pressures

Charli XCX dropped a mockumentary called The Moment on Friday. It examines the struggles of maintaining pop star status in the streaming age. Director Aidan Zamiri worked with co-writers Charli XCX and Bertie Brandes to craft this satirical peek into the music industry.

The 103-minute movie tracks a fictional version of the singer preparing for her Brat Tour in Fall 2024. The film shows the pop star wrestling with record label executives, juggling brand partnerships, and facing mounting pressure to extend "brat summer" without end after her breakthrough album Brat launched in June 2024.

Alexander Skarsgård plays Johannes Godwin, a concert film director who butts heads with the singer's creative director Celeste, portrayed by Hailey Benton Gates. Rosanna Arquette takes on Tammy Pitman, a record label executive. Rachel Sennott, Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, and Kate Berlant all pop up throughout.

The production weaves in fabricated scandals, performances that never occurred in reality, and a fictional blunder with a brat-themed bank card. The film includes only fragments of songs rather than full performances, with The Verve's "Bitter Sweet Symphony" getting more screen time than most original tracks.