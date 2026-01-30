Beloved Actress Catherine O’Hara Dies at 71

Catherine O'Hara, known for Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and Best in Show, has died at 71. Her death was announced Friday by TMZ, but the cause is currently unknown.

The actress, often recognized as having starred as Macaulay Culkin's mom in Home Alone, also played Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek for 80 episodes. She was in both films and TV with productions like Best in Show (2000) and A Mighty Wind (2003), as well as the notable Beetlejuice series.

In 2015, audiences fell in love with O'Hara for her character Moira Rose, an eccentric former soap star, on Schitt's Creek, a role for which she won two Primetime Emmys. Most recently, O'Hara worked on Apple TV+'s The Studio with Seth Rogen, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

O'Hara won her first Emmy in 1982 for writing SCTV Network 90. Raised in Toronto, she was the sixth of seven children. In 1992, she married Bo Welch, whom she met on Beetlejuice, and they had two sons.

Her long career included Second City Television (SCTV), where she created many characters, teaming up with Eugene Levy and Christopher Guest on mockumentary-style projects that would become cult favorites.

Her career highlights include a 2019 star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and several Canadian Screen Awards. Notable performances include voicing Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas. O’Hara's success earned her a place in the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame.