David Guetta, MORTEN, and Trippie Redd Release New Single ‘Locked In’

David Guetta and MORTEN just dropped "Locked In" with rapper Trippie Redd. Spinnin' Records put it out.

This isn't their first rodeo. The producers invented Future Rave together, crafting the 2-track EP "The Future Is Now" plus "Kill The Vibe" with Prophecy along the way.

Melodic techno drives the new song. Synths swirl around a pounding kick drum while Trippie Redd spits bars about owning the floor.

Trippie Redd channels the raw power he brought to "Miss The Rage." His vocals ride the beat like a wave, prioritizing flow over complicated wordplay. He keeps it simple, feeding off that electric dance floor rush.

Ghostly synths haunt the mix from start to finish. That kick? It'll rattle your chest on any proper sound system. DJs might be spinning this one all through 2026.

Both producers prove they can sculpt melodic techno that hits different. They stack sounds with precision, weaving layers that build suspense. The arrangement casts an eerie spell over listeners.

It's electronic beats meet hip-hop swagger. Trippie Redd nailed what they needed — pure adrenaline that gets bodies moving. His performance works as a rhythmic tool, not a poetry slam.