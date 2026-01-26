Billboard Team Predicts AI Songs on Charts, Label Deals and Streaming Battles for 2026

Billboard's music business editorial team shared predictions for 2026 on their podcast On the Record. They discussed AI-generated music breaking into the Hot 100, major catalog sales, and label acquisitions.

Will an AI song crack the Hot 100 this year? Universal Music Group wants to acquire Downtown — what happens next? The Department of Justice sued Ticketmaster, and the team weighed in on possible outcomes.

The reporters also reflected on 2025's biggest stories. Taylor Swift reclaimed her catalog, Shaboozey tied the Hot 100 record, Diddy faced legal battles that dominated headlines, and Island Records shuffled its leadership.

Which music companies are poised for success? The team analyzed the contenders. Marketing tactics will shift as artists try new approaches. One question stood out: will an artist partner with prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket during album rollouts?

Kristin Robinson hosted the conversation. How does the team decide what matters in music? The reporters track trending topics and interpret moves that will shape the months ahead. Catalog sales are expected to flood the market soon. The music industry continues to clash, and tensions show no signs of cooling.

Top executives have appeared on the podcast throughout its run. Elliot Grainge from Atlantic Music Group stopped by. Harvey Mason jr. from the Recording Academy shared his insights, as did Rob Light from CAA. Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall from Warner Chappell joined the discussions. Charlie Puth, Imogen Heap, and Amy Allen also contributed their perspectives.