This Day in Top 40 History: January 25

Did you know Etta James commemorated her birthday on Jan. 25? Born Jamesetta Hawkins in Los Angeles, California, in 1938, she began singing at an early age. Her big break, however, didn't come until 1960 when she signed with Chess Records in Chicago. This saw her release some of her iconic Top 40 hits, such as "All I Could Do Was Cry" and "Trust In Me."

Born on this date as well is Alicia Keys. Her list of notable feats includes placing at least four number-one singles on Billboard's Hot 100, including “Fallin'” and “No One.” Keys has also bagged 17 GRAMMYs as of this writing. Here are more Top 40 history events that are worthy of mention.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are a few career-defining projects that were released on Jan. 25.

1989: N.W.A's debut studio album, Straight Outta Compton, came out. This record was a commercial success as it sold millions of copies and cracked the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The title track peaked at No. 38 on the Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Significant Top 40 cultural moments from Jan. 25 include:

1999: The Rolling Stones performed at California's Oakland Arena, marking the beginning of their No Security tour, which supported their Top 40 album of the same name. This event's setlist featured “Jumpin' Jack Flash” and “Undercover of the Night.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has experienced some notable changes and setbacks on January 25, including:

2003: Billy Joel was involved in a car crash in Long Island, New York, after his Mercedes-Benz veered off the road. He was rushed to the Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment and discharged the next day.

