FIFTY FIFTY Cracks North American Top 40 With Hip-Hop Track ‘Skittlez’

FIFTY FIFTY's "Skittlez" landed at No. 38 on the Mediabase Top 40 chart that dropped Jan. 20. The hip-hop number has held strong across North America since November 2025.

Mediabase Top 40 compiles radio airplay stats from stations throughout the continent. It ranks songs by spin frequency and reveals which ones click with listeners.

ATTRAKT, the act's management company, called the Top 40 entry a watershed moment. Cracking the Top 40 puts them in rotation alongside other mainstream hits on stations from coast to coast. Getting spins on North American radio stations is important for acts trying to break through from overseas.

"Skittlez" marks the first time the group has tried its hand at hip-hop. The K-pop group dropped the song in November, and it's been holding steady for three straight months.

ATTRAKT oversees the K-pop group and runs their promotional pushes in markets outside Korea. The company has zeroed in on building their profile across the United States and Canada after earlier releases.

The song uses the candy brand as a stand-in for how feelings work between people. Radio programmers — the gatekeepers who decide what gets airtime — have responded to this hook.