RAYE Receives Recording Academy’s 2026 Harry Belafonte Award for ‘Ice Cream Man.’

RAYE's song "Ice Cream Man." will receive the Recording Academy's 2026 Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award. The ceremony takes place Jan. 31 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Her 2023 debut album, My 21st Century Blues, featured this track about sexual assault survivors.

RAYE wrote the lyrics. She co-wrote the music with Michael Tucker, known as BloodPop, and Mike Sabath. The three musicians also co-produced it. All three songwriters will get the honor.

"We are honored to present 'Ice Cream Man.' with this year's Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. "This song is a powerful reminder of music's unique ability to raise awareness, inspire change and provide a voice to those too often unheard."

The song tackles guilt and PTSD following sexual assault by a music producer. The lyrics include "Coming like the ice cream man/ Till I felt his ice-cold hands/ And how I pay the price now, damn... / Everything you did, it left me in a ruin/ And no, I didn't say a word."

Billboard included the track on its 2024 list of The 100 Greatest Songs About the Music Industry: Staff List at No. 35. Kyle Denis wrote in Billboard, "RAYE's appropriately chilling musical account of her sexual assault at the hands of an unnamed music producer."

RAYE has gotten four GRAMMY nominations. Songwriter of the year, non-classical, in 2025 was one. She is nominated for best music film at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, too.

RAYE and Sabath also co-wrote and co-produced her current hit, "Where Is My Husband!"

The Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award was created by the Recording Academy's national trustees in 2022. Recipients are chosen by a committee that looks at message-driven music addressing social issues.

"Ice Cream Man." is the fourth recipient. Previous winners include "Baraye" by Shervin Hajipour in 2023, "Refugee" by K'naan, Gerald Eaton and Steve McEwan in 2024, and "Deliver" by Iman Jordan, Roy Gartrell, Tam Jones and Ariel Loh in 2025.