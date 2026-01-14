This Day in Top 40 History: January 14

Did you know Phil Collins came up with the name for his single “Sussudio” while trying to jam out a melody? He just couldn't think of a better word to fit the rhythm. Released in the U.K. on Jan. 14, 1985, the track, from Collins's third studio album, No Jacket Required, peaked at No. 12 on the singles chart. When Collins dropped “Sussudio” in the U.S. a few months later, it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.