This Day in Top 40 History: January 14
Did you know Phil Collins came up with the name for his single “Sussudio” while trying to jam out a melody? He just couldn't think of a better word to fit the rhythm. Released in the U.K. on Jan. 14, 1985, the track, from Collins's third studio album, No Jacket Required, peaked at No. 12 on the singles chart. When Collins dropped “Sussudio” in the U.S. a few months later, it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Jan. 14 has seen the release of more hits and other unforgettable Top 40 moments. Let's fill you in.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums and Top 40 singles from Jan. 14 still resonate with listeners worldwide:
- 1977: David Bowie launched Low, the first part of his three-album Berlin Trilogy. While the record peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., it reached No. 11 in the U.S. It also spawned a top-five hit on the U.K. singles chart, “Sound and Vision.”
- 1980: Rush dropped their seventh studio album, Permanent Waves, featuring tracks such as “Freewill” and “The Spirit of Radio.” The latter cracked the Top 40 in the U.K., where it peaked at No. 13. Permanent Waves also performed well in the charts, reaching No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 4 in the U.S.
- 1992: Michael Jackson's track “Remember the Time” was released. The single was the second from his No. 1 album, Dangerous. Unsurprisingly, it made it into the top five on both the Hot 100 and the U.K. singles chart.
- 2014: Bruce Springsteen released High Hopes, which included contributions from Tom Morello. While the album didn't produce any Top 40 singles, it topped charts in more than 10 countries, including the U.K. and the U.S.
Cultural Milestones
Here are just a few mention-worthy cultural moments from Jan. 14:
- 1948: 13-time GRAMMY winner T Bone Burnett, best known for his work as a producer and songwriter, was born in St. Louis, Missouri. His decades-long career has seen him work with some of the biggest players in the music industry, including Taylor Swift, Elton John, Elvis Costello, and B.B. King.
- 1968: Rapper and NCIS: Los Angeles actor LL Cool J was born in Long Island, New York. He released his first song, “I Need a Beat,” at 16, marking the beginning of his professional music career. Since then, he's scored multiple top-10 hits on the Hot 100, such as “Loungin” and “Hey Lover.”
- 1984: Madonna made her debut on Dick Clark's American Bandstand, where she performed her top-20 hit “Holiday.” She also announced that she wanted to “rule the world.” The next few decades would see her follow through on that ambition, dropping hit after hit and earning the title “Queen of Pop.” So far, Madonna has landed 38 U.S. top-10 singles, with 12 of those topping the chart.
As we've seen, Jan. 14 has witnessed the release of big hits and the births of talented artists. It's also seen future icons share their ambitions with the world, leaving no doubt that it's an important date in Top 40 history.