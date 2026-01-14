ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bebe Rexha Announces Exit From Warner Records, Jokes About Taylor Swift Management

Bebe Rexha is no longer with Warner Records and is now an independent act. The 36-year-old shared this on X this past weekend, according. The GRAMMY-nominated performer posted a meme…

Melissa Lianne
Bebe Rexha attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Bebe Rexha is no longer with Warner Records and is now an independent act. The 36-year-old shared this on X this past weekend, according.

The GRAMMY-nominated performer posted a meme showing the Grim Reaper about to open her door after releasing Tinashe, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, and Zara Larsson from the "Khia Asylum." This internet phrase refers to a fictional spot where pop stars with a lack of notoriety or decrease in relevance stay until they break through, named after "My Neck, My Back" rapper Khia.

"Guys please help me. It's so lonely in here," wrote Rexha next to the image, poking fun at her relevance in the pop scene. 

A fan told her she should ask Taylor Swift to take over her work, to which she quipped, "That's actually genius." 

The two have crossed paths before. During a 2019 chat with People, Rexha talked about meeting Swift at the MTV VMAs that year.

"It was really nice. I was listening to her, but I was a little in shock. I was like, 'Holy f---.' Taylor Swift was telling me that I'm awesome," she said at the time. "I'd had a couple of drinks, and I was nodding and she was talking to me, but I was like, 'Thank you.' But I know that we had a nice moment. She's cool. I had never gotten to meet her, and I don't really know her like that yet, but she seems real, in person. She really does."

Rexha's last album, Bebe, dropped in 2023. Her newest single, a team-up with Netsky called "Light That Leads Me," was released last year. 

Bebe RexhaTaylor Swift
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Pitbull performs live from Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City.
MusicPitbull Announces ‘I’m Back Tour’ With Lil JonKayla Morgan
Bruno Mars performs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 15Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Meghan Trainor performs during the Global Champions Arabians Tour Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on September 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThe Hits You Didn’t Know Meghan Trainor WroteKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect