Bebe Rexha Announces Exit From Warner Records, Jokes About Taylor Swift Management

Bebe Rexha is no longer with Warner Records and is now an independent act. The 36-year-old shared this on X this past weekend, according.

The GRAMMY-nominated performer posted a meme showing the Grim Reaper about to open her door after releasing Tinashe, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, and Zara Larsson from the "Khia Asylum." This internet phrase refers to a fictional spot where pop stars with a lack of notoriety or decrease in relevance stay until they break through, named after "My Neck, My Back" rapper Khia.

"Guys please help me. It's so lonely in here," wrote Rexha next to the image, poking fun at her relevance in the pop scene.

A fan told her she should ask Taylor Swift to take over her work, to which she quipped, "That's actually genius."

The two have crossed paths before. During a 2019 chat with People, Rexha talked about meeting Swift at the MTV VMAs that year.

"It was really nice. I was listening to her, but I was a little in shock. I was like, 'Holy f---.' Taylor Swift was telling me that I'm awesome," she said at the time. "I'd had a couple of drinks, and I was nodding and she was talking to me, but I was like, 'Thank you.' But I know that we had a nice moment. She's cool. I had never gotten to meet her, and I don't really know her like that yet, but she seems real, in person. She really does."