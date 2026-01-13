ContestsEvents
Pop Songs Turning 20 in 2026

20 years ago, we got to enjoy some of the best pop songs ever made! The early 2000s were a different time for music and entertainment. From Justin Timberlake’s solo…

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 03: Singer Christina Aguilera performs onstage at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studio on June 3,2006 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

20 years ago, we got to enjoy some of the best pop songs ever made! The early 2000s were a different time for music and entertainment. From Justin Timberlake's solo career to Shakira making you want to dance, 2006 was a great year for music!

This year, we're celebrating 20 years since some of those classic pop songs were released. You couldn't go anywhere without hearing some of this music during that year. Music videos were on television, and we were nonstop on the radio. So, what songs are we celebrating 20 years of this year? Take a look below!

  • Sexy Back - Justin Timberlake
  • SOS - Rihanna
  • Crazy - Gnarls Barkley
  • Ain't No Other Man - Christina Aguilera
  • London Bridge - Fergie
  • Buttons - The Pussycat Dolls
  • Walk Away - Kelly Clarkson
  • You're Beautiful - James Blunt
  • Waiting on the World to Change - John Mayer
  • Temperature - Sean Paul
  • Me & U - Cassie

What a year 2006 was for music. Music videos, fashion, and pop divas were in full effect in the early 2000s. Is this one of your favorite eras of music? Create a new playlist for the 2006 hits and enjoy!

Randi MoultrieWriter
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
