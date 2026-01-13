Gracie Abrams Teases Third Album, Says New Work Feels Different

Gracie Abrams says she's never felt this connected to any music she's written. The singer-songwriter discussed her upcoming work at the Chanel Coco Crush Dinner Celebration in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

"I'm beyond ready for it to belong to everyone else. I've never felt this way about anything I've made before, so it's definitely driving me crazy in a good way," the 26-year-old told People.

Abrams explained what matters most. It's the people. "At the end of the day, it's all about the people you get to make things with and spend your time with, and that means the most to me right now," she said. "So, yeah, any day in the studio is a great day."

She didn't reveal who helped create the album. GRAMMY-winning co-writer and producer Aaron Dessner worked on her first two records, 2024's The Secret of Us and 2023's Good Riddance.

She received a GRAMMY nomination in 2024 for "Us," which featured Taylor Swift. The pop star invited her onstage during the Eras Tour to perform that track together.