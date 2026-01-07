Most Anticipated Concert Tours of 2026

LEFT – Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) — MIDDLE – Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) — RIGHT – Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ready to sing your hearts out? Well, quite a few concerts are coming to a city near you this year. Is your favorite artist going on tour this year? Maybe you don't know, but we're here to tell you.

From Ariana Grande to Bad Bunny to Cardi B to Lady Gaga, it's going to be a busy year! See who is hitting the road and who will be coming to a city near you. Get your tickets, your outfits, and all of that!

The Hollywood Reporter did a full breakdown of all of the tours happening this year. Check out some of the most anticipated tours happening in 2026 below.

AC/DC

The Power Up Tour will be hitting the road from February - September 2026. The tour will be in South America and then North America afterwards. The lineup consists of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Chris Chaney, and Matt Laug.

Ariana Grande

The Eternal Sunshine Tour has been highly anticipated and will take place from June - September 2026. Following her Wicked: For Good press tour, she will be hitting the road to show off her latest album.

Cardi B

The best-selling female hip-hop album of 2025 will be hitting the road. Cardi B will be taking her second album on the road with the Little Miss Drama Tour. The tour will run from February - April 2026 across the U.S.

Doja Cat

Doja is bringing the Tour Ma Vie World Tour from February - December 2026. The tour kicked off in November 2025, so this will be the continuation as she supports her album Vie.

Guns N' Roses

Hitting the road is the Guns N' Roses World Tour. They will be traveling from March - September 2026. The touring group will consist of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese, and Isaac Carpenter.

Morgan Wallen

Look who's back on the road! Wallen will be bringing the Still The Problem Tour to a city near you between April and August 2026. He will have openers such as Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Thomas Rhett, and Ella Langley, depending on the show date.

Olivia Dean

Everyone's favorite Lady is hitting the road with The Art of Loving Live Tour from April to October 2026. She will be performing across Europe and North America.