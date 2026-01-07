ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jesy Nelson Reveals Twin Daughters Diagnosed With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shared on Sunday that her twin daughters have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. This genetic condition will probably prevent them from…

Melissa Lianne
Jesy Nelson of Little Mix performs on stage during MTV Crashes Plymouth at Plymouth Hoe on July 22, 2014 in Plymouth, England.
Matthew Horwood / Stringer via Getty Images

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shared on Sunday that her twin daughters have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. This genetic condition will probably prevent them from walking. The eight-month-old girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, got the diagnosis after months of hospital appointments.

"After the most gruelling three, four months, and endless appointments, the girls have now been diagnosed with a severe muscular disease called SMA type 1," Jesy Nelson said on Instagram. "Essentially, what it does is, over time, it kills the muscles to the body, and if it's not treated in time, your baby's life expectancy will not make it past the age of two."

The condition impacts every muscle. Legs don't work, arms weaken, and breathing and swallowing become difficult. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London told the 34-year-old that her daughters would probably never walk or regain their neck strength.

The twins have gotten treatment, which Jesy Nelson described as life-saving. "Because if they don't have it, they will die," she said. She has had to use breathing machines for her daughters since the diagnosis.

Her mother first noticed the twins were not showing as much movement in their legs as expected. The babies also struggled to feed. Health visitors and GPs at first reassured the parents that premature babies may be delayed in hitting milestones.

"The last three months have honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life," Jesy Nelson said in the video. "I literally feel like my whole life has done a 360."

She said she wanted to share the diagnosis to help other children get diagnosed faster. "If anyone is watching this video and they think they see these signs in their child, then please, please take your child to the doctor, to the hospital, because time is of the essence," she said.

Jesy NelsonLittle Mix
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Olivia Rodrigo attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: January 8Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Man Accused of Stealing Beyoncé’s Music Pleads Not Guilty
MusicMan Accused of Stealing Beyoncé’s Music Pleads Not GuiltyRandi Moultrie
Ji-Young Yoo, Arden Cho and May Hong attend Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Wins Best Animated Feature at Critics’ Choice Awards, Strengthens Oscar CampaignMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect