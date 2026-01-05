This Day in Top 40 History: January 5

On Jan. 5, 2018, former One Direction member Liam Payne and Rita Ora dropped their duet "For You." The track, which was included on the singer's LP1 and Phoenix albums, landed at No. 8 in the U.K. Lauren Spencer-Smith also released her viral hit "Fingers Crossed" on this date in 2022. It would become the former American Idol contestant's first No. 1 and Top 10 single. Want to learn more interesting Top 40 history events from Jan. 5? We're here to fill you in.