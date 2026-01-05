ContestsEvents
This Day in Top 40 History: January 5

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform during a taping of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on January 31, 2018 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

On Jan. 5, 2018, former One Direction member Liam Payne and Rita Ora dropped their duet "For You." The track, which was included on the singer's LP1 and Phoenix albums, landed at No. 8 in the U.K. Lauren Spencer-Smith also released her viral hit "Fingers Crossed" on this date in 2022. It would become the former American Idol contestant's first No. 1 and Top 10 single. Want to learn more interesting Top 40 history events from Jan. 5? We're here to fill you in.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These albums from Jan. 5 delivered some memorable Top 40 singles:

  • 2010: Kesha released her debut fourteen-track studio LP, Animal, in the U.S. The album spawned some of the Los Angeles native's biggest hits, including "Your Love is My Drug," "Take It Off," and "Blah Blah Blah," which broke into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
  • 2010: Kanye West launched his live album, VH1 Storytellers. It featured the live versions of some of his Top 5 singles, such as "Stronger" and "Heartless," which hit No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has faced a ton of challenges on Jan. 5:

  • 1998: While on vacation with his fourth wife and children, Sonny Bono — of Sonny & Cher fame — died in a skiing accident at Heavenly Ski Resort on the California-Nevada border. Bono's most notable hit is "I Got You Babe," which hit No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K., making him the only congressman to ever place a No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot 100.
  • 2003: Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong was arrested for speeding and driving under the influence in Berkeley, California. According to sources, he had failed a breathalyzer and sobriety test, but he was later released on a $1,000 bail.
  • 2004: Ray Davies of The Kinks was shot in New Orleans, Louisiana, while in pursuit of two men who had grabbed his partner's purse. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Jan. 5 has quietly shaped pop and chart history through breakout releases, career milestones, and moments of loss. Unknown to Top 40 history lovers, Justin Timberlake's Top 10 single, "Filthy," was also released on Jan. 5, 2018, as part of his "Man of the Woods" album. Bringing us chart-topping hits and somber events, the date underscores how creativity, commercial success, and vulnerability often intersect in a single, pivotal day.

KeshaLiam PayneRita Ora
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
