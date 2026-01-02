Mentoring in the Workplace

Every workplace has them, the person who has been there forever and has seen and done it all, and the ‘new kid on the block’ who is just getting started.

While some companies invest in outside professional mentoring programs, most rely on the ’buddy’ system, matching the more experienced worker with the green new hire.

There are many benefits to these office pairings; some do it overtly, while others allow it to happen casually with the experienced worker taking the lead.

Why mentor?

Tracy, a network architect who oversees teams managing Fortune 500 and government systems, is candid as to why she’s a willing mentor. “It’s selfish, I want the best staff who can get the job done without causing me more work!” Mistakes can lose her company lucrative contracts.

Sharing knowledge, skills and insights with less experienced co-workers can mean more than increased productivity; it can lead to higher employee retention and reduced turnover. Better workplace efficiency is a given when everyone’s on the same page and working as a team at the same level.

It benefits both of you

For the mentee the extra attention can make the difference between frustration and burn-out, and higher work performance, job satisfaction and company loyalty. For the mentor, this teaching relationship can help enhance their leadership role and offer a better understanding of the workplace dynamics, while refreshing their own skill sets and practices. It’s also a great opportunity to polish their professional reputation.

Despite the benefits, some people do not like to ask for help, or they get embarrassed or upset if they think they are being singled out. It’s a fine line Tracy had to master, mentoring without calling attention to it. “It’s a lot of work but the mentee needs to be open and receptive. It’s hard for some to accept that they are not at their best performance level.

Getting started

“I take the time to see what this person is lacking and then start to work on those skills.”

For one young engineer, it was a communications issue that had his co-workers loudly questioning if he could do his job. “He had the technical skills but lacked self-confidence. He knew a lot but just didn’t know that he knew a lot and so wasn’t able to show the rest of the team that he belonged.”

Tracy began to review projects with the engineer one-on-one, letting him explain the steps he was going to take. He began to see that he knew what he was doing and that he was actually good at the job. As his confidence grew in himself, his teammates began to recognize his talents and skill level, taking the pressure off him.

Did he know that he was being mentored? “Not at the time!” she laughs. “But when I moved on to another division, he reached out to thank me for helping him feel welcome and part of the team.”

There are professional mentors

Tracy’s company took a hands-off, sink-or-swim approach that didn’t guarantee new hires would get the mentoring or coaching they needed. In fact, Tracy remembers that when she got started nobody helped her acclimate.

Other companies lack the organization or resources to support an inexperienced worker. For many businesses a professional mentoring firm offers the answer.

These companies work one-on-one with the employee and their manager, offering direct coaching to the employee and helping the supervisor set goals and track progress.

Finding a mentor

What can you do if your company is unwilling to invest in a professional program, and nobody is jumping up to take the role? LinkedIn,the world's largest professional networking platform, offers 8 ways you can find a mentor to provide the insight and assistance you need.

It begins by asking why you want a mentor and if you are ready careerwise. Are you ready to accept feedback and act upon their suggestions?

Set goals for the partnership

Sit down and think about what you hope to learn from your mentor. What do you need to do to accomplish your goals? This will help determine who could be the best mentor for you.

Who do you look up to?

Who do you admire, who do you want to emulate? Are they open to sharing or teaching their skills? Think about the people you work with or people from a previous job who display the traits and abilities you’d like to develop.

Expand your search

A mentor may be found off the job; it could come through a professional organization in your field. Attend meetings and network events to expand your circle.

Talk to them

Ask your prospective mentor to meet with you, after work, over coffee or at lunch; a relaxed environment can make the conversation more natural. Be ready to explain your goals and why you think this person is the right mentor for you. Let them know who you are, how you plan to succeed and how mentorship can benefit them.

The benefits