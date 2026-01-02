Kids Need Mentors

Mentors can appear in many roles; at school, at church or through organized youth programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, a mentor can be a teacher or coach, a librarian or rec center volunteer, or even a scout leader.

While parents can be the key role model for children, the value of connecting with a caring, trusted adult cannot be ignored. For underserved kids, mentors fill critical gaps that can help increase their social mobility in adulthood.

What is a mentor?

A mentor is a caring adult who forms a caring relationship with the child, sharing time and experiences with them. Mentors act as positive role models, offering both emotional support and practical guidance.

Why are they so important?

Youth Villages, a national non-profit advocate for children and families, believes mentoring is crucial to a child’s development and later success.

They list the positive effects of a mentoring relationship, both during and after their time together.

Kids who are mentored can create and enjoy stronger relationships with their family and friends. They show increased confidence and self-esteem that results in better school performance, higher graduation rates and college enrollment. They are less likely to experience addiction and more likely to adopt a healthier lifestyle. These benefits last into adulthood where they can enjoy greater family and financial success.

Benefits of being a mentor

The benefits flow both ways. Being a mentor offers not just personal fulfillment, it builds self-confidence. Getting to understand a child’s needs gives you a new perspective that can impact other relationships. Mentoring can lead to more social interactions, too.