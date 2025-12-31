Gracie Abrams Song Powers Year-End TikTok Trend With 38.5 Million Videos

Gracie Abrams' track "That's So True" has sparked 38.5 million videos on TikTok in 2025. Users created them as part of a year-end recap craze. The track plays while people reflect on their 2025 moments with a voiceover that opens "And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end."

The track dropped on the 26-year-old singer's The Secret of Us deluxe edition in November 2024. It's gaining fresh traction now as 2025 winds down.

The craze centers on one bridge: "Made it out alive, but I think I lost it / Said that I was fine, said it from my coffin / Remember how I died when you started walking? / That's my life, that's my life."

TikTok users grabbed the audio to wrap up their year. The setup combines the voiceover with clips or photos from 2025, then the track drops in.

The Secret of Us deluxe edition built upon earlier work from the Los Angeles-based artist. Though her music has blown up on social media apps before, it stands as one of the largest video tallies connected to her catalog.

Gracie Abrams also dropped a collaboration for a cause amid tragedy this month. She teamed up with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner for a track after school shootings, according to Just Jared.