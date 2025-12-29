This Day in Top 40 History: December 29
The music community celebrates Yvonne Elliman's birthday on December 29. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1951, she began playing the piano and performing in local talent shows as a child. Her most notable hit is “If I Can't Have You,” which ruled Billboard's Hot 100 for a week in 1978. The track was also well received in the UK, as it reached No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. Her other Top 40 singles include “Love Me” and “I Can't Get You Out of My Mind” that peaked at No. 6 and No. 17 on the UK Singles Chart, respectively. Excited to discover more Top 40 history events from December 29? Keep reading.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some Top 40 singles that hit the record stores on December 29:
- 1965: The Supremes launched “My Heart Is Empty Without You.” Written by Holland-Dozier-Holland, the track charted on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 5. The group would later perform the track on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1966.
- 2007: Miley Cyrus released her debut single, “See You Again,” which was from her album, Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus. The song entered the Hot 100 a few days after release and eventually reached No. 10.
Cultural Milestones
The music industry has hit various cultural milestones on December 29, including:
- 1957: Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, whose “I Want to Stay Here” peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, got married at a ranch in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple shares two sons, David and Michael, who passed away in 1986. They were together until Gormé died in 2013.
- 1983: Jessica Andrews was born in Huntingdon, Tennessee. She has multiple Top 40 singles to her name, including "I Will Be There for You,” “Now,” and “Who I Am,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Andrews has also worked with a number of Top 40 artists, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
- 1985: Billy Joel became a father to his only daughter with Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel. Billy, who has released over 30 Top 40 singles, named the “Seven Years” artist after Ray Charles, whom he admired and respected for a long time.
Industry Changes and Challenges
December 29 has brought about these notable changes and challenges:
- 1965: Doug Sahm and Frank Morin of the Sir Douglas Quintet were arrested on charges of marijuana possession in Corpus Christi, Texas. At the time, they were still riding the success of their 1965 hit "She's About A Mover,” which had reached No. 13 on the Hot 100.
- 1996: Los Angeles native Jerry Knight, a founding member of Raydio, died from cancer at 44. He was known for contributing to the soundtrack of Breakin', which cracked the Top 10 on the Hot 100.
- 2002: Creed played at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. However, their performance was so bad that some fans sued them afterward, claiming that Scott Stapp, the band's frontman, was intoxicated and unable to sing properly.
After hosting these events, December 29 will always be a memorable date in Top 40 history.