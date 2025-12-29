This Day in Top 40 History: December 29

The music community celebrates Yvonne Elliman's birthday on December 29. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1951, she began playing the piano and performing in local talent shows as a child. Her most notable hit is “If I Can't Have You,” which ruled Billboard's Hot 100 for a week in 1978. The track was also well received in the UK, as it reached No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. Her other Top 40 singles include “Love Me” and “I Can't Get You Out of My Mind” that peaked at No. 6 and No. 17 on the UK Singles Chart, respectively. Excited to discover more Top 40 history events from December 29? Keep reading.