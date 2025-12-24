KPop Demon Hunters’ ‘Golden’ Matches Record With 19 Weeks at No. 1 on Global Chart

"Golden" by HUNTR/X has tied the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, at nineteen weeks, according to Billboard. The track from the Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters now matches "APT." by Rosé and Bruno Mars for the longest run since the survey began in September 2020.

The song held the top spot for its 19th week on the chart dated Dec. 20, 2025, after first claiming No. 1 back in July. This marked the first chart leader for the fictional girl group whose singing voices are EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.

The track pulled in 70.8 million streams outside the U.S. between December 5 and 11. That's down 5% from the previous week. Sales came to 5,000 copies, dropping 8% during the same period.

"Golden" has spent 25 weeks on the chart, with nineteen of those at No. 1. The GRAMMY-nominated single continues to hold strong despite the holiday season bringing Christmas songs into the top 10.

Five songs taken from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack appear on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Two additional tracks also find space on the Billboard Global 200. That brings the set's current total to seven worldwide hits.