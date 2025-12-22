This Day in Top 40 History: December 22

On Dec. 22, 1993, Meghan Trainor was born to Gary and Kelli Trainor in Nantucket, Massachusetts. She started singing at her local church when she was 6 years old. Trainor's 2014 debut single, "All About That Bass," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the beginning of her successful music career. Trainor's other Top 10 hits include "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," "NO," and "Lips Are Movin."

Many other artists also celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 22. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Top 40 music events from this day.

Jordin Sparks was born in Phoenix, Arizona. She's known for Top 10 hits such as "No Air," featuring Chris Brown, "Battlefield," and "Tattoo." When the "One Step At a Time" hitmaker won American Idol at age 17 in 2007, she became the show's youngest winner. 1998: Latto was born to Shayne Stephens and Misti Pitts in Columbus, Ohio. She rose to fame after winning The Rap Game, a TV show created and produced by Queen Latifah and Jermaine Dupri. Latto's hit "Big Energy" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her a GRAMMY nomination. Her collaboration with BTS' Jung Kook, "Seven," reached the top of the Billboard chart and spent 15 weeks on it.

