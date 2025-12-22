The Muppet Show Returns Feb. 4 for 50th Anniversary Special With Sabrina Carpenter

According to ABC, The Muppet Show will return for a one-night special on Feb. 4, 2026, on Disney+ and ABC. The show marks 50 years since it first premiered. Sabrina Carpenter will be the guest for the variety program, which brings together Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the whole Muppet gang at the Muppet Theatre.

Disney released a teaser on Dec. 17. Kermit flips on the lights in the theater and places down a coffee cup. The special will pack in music and comedy, plus what Disney describes as "a whole lot of chaos."

Veteran Muppet performers will bring the characters to life. Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will perform most of the beloved puppets in the production. Dave Goelz has worked with the franchise for over 50 years — he performed on the original program, giving us Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

The original series ran from 1976 to 1981 and aired in over 100 countries worldwide. Time magazine called it "the most popular television entertainment now being produced on Earth" in a 1978 story. Guests who appeared on the program included Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, and Paul Simon.

The series earned Emmy, GRAMMY, Peabody, and BAFTA awards during its run. All five seasons are available to stream on Disney+.

Sabrina Carpenter has shown her appreciation for the Muppets before. At the final show of her Short n' Sweet tour, Miss Piggy appeared as the performer's "Juno" arrest. Sabrina Carpenter arrested Miss Piggy with pink handcuffs for being "too hot."

The special could serve as a pilot for a full series revival, according to reports.