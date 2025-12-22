ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Muppet Show Returns Feb. 4 for 50th Anniversary Special With Sabrina Carpenter

According to ABC, The Muppet Show will return for a one-night special on Feb. 4, 2026, on Disney+ and ABC. The show marks 50 years since it first premiered. Sabrina…

Melissa Lianne
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

According to ABC, The Muppet Show will return for a one-night special on Feb. 4, 2026, on Disney+ and ABC. The show marks 50 years since it first premiered. Sabrina Carpenter will be the guest for the variety program, which brings together Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the whole Muppet gang at the Muppet Theatre.

Disney released a teaser on Dec. 17. Kermit flips on the lights in the theater and places down a coffee cup. The special will pack in music and comedy, plus what Disney describes as "a whole lot of chaos."

Veteran Muppet performers will bring the characters to life. Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will perform most of the beloved puppets in the production. Dave Goelz has worked with the franchise for over 50 years — he performed on the original program, giving us Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

The original series ran from 1976 to 1981 and aired in over 100 countries worldwide. Time magazine called it "the most popular television entertainment now being produced on Earth" in a 1978 story. Guests who appeared on the program included Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minnelli, and Paul Simon.

The series earned Emmy, GRAMMY, Peabody, and BAFTA awards during its run. All five seasons are available to stream on Disney+.

Sabrina Carpenter has shown her appreciation for the Muppets before. At the final show of her Short n' Sweet tour, Miss Piggy appeared as the performer's "Juno" arrest. Sabrina Carpenter arrested Miss Piggy with pink handcuffs for being "too hot."

The special could serve as a pilot for a full series revival, according to reports.

Disney has ramped up its focus on the franchise this year. The company is celebrating the Muppets' 70th anniversary with various projects and events. A Miss Piggy movie is in development with Cole Escola, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone attached to the project.

Sabrina CarpenterThe Muppets
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Calvin Harris on the left and Diplo on the right.
MusicCalvin Harris and Diplo to Headline Super Bowl LX Weekend Bash at San Francisco’s Pier 80Melissa Lianne
Moliy performs onstage during the ESSENCE GU® Kickback at The Fillmore New Orleans on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MusicGhanaian-American Artist MOLIY Wins Billboard Africa Hit Maker Award Following Viral Summer SuccessMelissa Lianne
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicJennifer Lopez Opens Vegas Residency Dec. 30 With Never-Before Heard SongsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect